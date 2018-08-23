'Suspiria' Trailer With Dakota Johnson Makes Dance Scary Again

The first trailer for Dakota Johnson’s new movie “Suspiria,” aka “Fifty Shades of WTF Is Going On,” was released on Thursday ― and it’s safe to say she’s outpaced Christian Grey in the freak department.

The remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 Italian cult horror film, which made dancing scary long before Natalie Portman put on a tutu in “Black Swan,” doesn’t come out until November, and we’re already terrified.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me By Your Name” fame, “Suspiria” follows a young dancer, played by Johnson, and her nightmarish adventures at a Berlin Dance Academy run by Tilda Swinton, who at this point should just copyright her devastating, icy glare.

The film also stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Mia Goth and Lutz Ebersdorf.

While we won’t spoil the details of the original, the trailer promises dance sequences that will make your face melt off, a demon-like creature crawling around the academy, possible witchcraft and ― why not? ― Nazis.

Early footage of the film was reportedly so hard to watch, one reporter at Cinema Con earlier this year described it as “one of the most fucked up things I’ve ever seen.”

You can decide if you agree when “Suspiria” hits theaters Nov. 2, 2018.