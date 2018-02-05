They’ve tackled books, TV news, radio, and even a movie, but now The Onion is taking on its most pretentious form to date: true crime podcasts.
Specifically, The Onion is parodying a “Serial”-style podcast, right down to the haunting, saloon piano accompaniment and disjointed product spots.
The first episode introduces us to our host, Onion Public Radio reporter David Pascall, and our (fictional) crime, the recent death of 17-year-old Hayley Price of Bluff Springs, a fictional small town in Nebraska.
Listen to that first episode above. All seven episodes in the series are available for download on most podcast distribution platforms.