S.E. Hinton, author of coming-of-age novel The Outsiders, promised she’ll never write a sequel to the book or participate in a remake of its movie version.

Asked by a fan on Twitter how it felt being the world’s “greatest author,” whether she kept in touch with the film’s actors and if she’d “PLEASEEEE write a second book,” Hinton replied in three terse sentences:

I have no idea what it would feel like to be the world's greatest author. I am in contact with my Outsiders boys. I will never write a sequel. https://t.co/GtDnTgbIze — S. E. Hinton (@se4realhinton) February 3, 2019

Another fan jumped into the discussion, requesting that the acclaimed 1983 movie, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, never be remade. Hinton firmly responded that won’t happen.

I own the movie rights now & there will never be a remake. https://t.co/XZXHsO4xuA — S. E. Hinton (@se4realhinton) February 3, 2019

The Outsiders centers around two warring gangs ― the rough-and-tumble, economically disadvantaged Greasers, and the rich, preppy Socials. Since its publication in 1967, it has become a mainstay in middle-school English classes.

The novel was a major feat for Hinton, who started writing it when she was 15 and sold it two years later. According to Rolling Stone, more than 15 million copies have been bought.