The Permanent Weight Loss Mentality

It’s a beautiful, fall day here on Long Island, and boy did I have a whirlwind of a night! If you missed yesterday’s message, I had to attend a Community Outreach Meeting last night in the Bronx for a Wellness Center I’m going to be contributing to in the next month or so. I’m going to be handling both the Fitness and the Nutrition sides of the center, and as a sign of good faith, the owners of the facility wanted to show off ‘the team.’ After a meeting that went on for wayyy too long, we returned to the office building I’d parked outside of.

The street was dimly lit, and was practically pitch black. Thinking of nothing more than heading home and grabbing some dinner on the way, I approached my car from the rear, got into my car, and began my drive…

If you’re not familiar with New York City, this area is extremely close to the Throgs Neck Bridge, which I needed to take in order to head home. Prior to the bridge, there’s a lot of residential streets, so a lot of stop signs and traffic lights, and as a result, lots of stopping and going. I rarely broke the 20 mph mark.

As I began to pick up speed on the highway, my car felt like it was going to be blown away. The sound of wind hitting my car was eery and overly apparent, so at the first chance I got, I pulled off at the Cross Island Parkway exit, and decided to take a look. My entire front end of the car was gone — the bumper, the fog lights, and the grill! It looked like a surgeon perfectly ripped them off, with nothing left but some wires dragging on the ground.

I immediately pulled off the highway and into a shopping center, calling my parents who lived relatively close by to pick me up as I struggled to figure out what to do next. Some cops were actually stopped in the shopping center getting some coffee from a 7–11, so I told them what happened. They stated that because I was outside of the precinct that the crime took place in, I couldn’t file a police report with them.

My parents arrived shortly thereafter, and despite it not feeling or sounding that great, we drove the car back to their house slowly on back roads. By the time we got back to their town, it was almost 11:00 at night, and I was starving! I hadn’t eaten since around 1:00 that afternoon, and I didn’t think to bring any snacks with me.

Since my parents don’t have to do hundreds of dollars worth of grocery shopping anymore since me and my brothers have moved out, they didn’t have anything healthy in the house. The grocery store in their area was closed, and I didn’t have the energy or the stamina to drive over to a neighboring town to find one. Instead, I caved and ate a chicken roll from a local pizzeria that was just about to close.

Shocking, I know!

Now, it’s during times like these that a lot of people will begin their downward spiral of bad eating and lack of exercise. And look, I get it — Sometimes, when shit like this happens, you need to make an exception to the rule, and just eat SOMETHING to calm you down and to stop your stomach from grumbling constantly. But for many people, this isn’t where it ends…

One meal turns into a day’s worth of meals, which then turns into a week’s worth of meals, and then a month. Before you know it, you’ve gained 10 lbs back and have completely foregone both your exercise and your nutrition habits.

Don’t let that happen to you! I’ll have you know that while I didn’t have time this morning to eat breakfast (I was busy dealing with the auto body shop, the insurance company and the rental car place), I ate a healthy lunch, and will eat a healthy dinner. My one indiscretion won’t screw over my day or my week, and I’ll remain on track for the foreseeable future.

I didn’t get down on myself, or let things spiral out of control. I ate crap. It happened. I moved on, and I’m back on track. It’s as simple as that!

Next time you either decide or resort to eating junk food, cut it off at the root. Minimize the damage (A chicken roll is much better than half a pie or more of pizza like I would have used to have had when I went to a pizzeria!), and get right back on the horse afterwards. It may not be easy since a lot of the foods that landed us into trouble are incredibly addictive, but after a few days of discipline, your cravings will dissipate and it’ll be like nothing ever happened. :-)

Enjoy your weekend!

