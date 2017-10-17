The Pitfalls of Landing a Traditional Publisher: Enter Publishizer

Launched in 2014 and graduated from 500 Startups Batch 13 in Mountain View, CA. Today, Publishizer is a NYC-based startup and crowdfunding platform that’s helped hundreds of authors get published. Authors have used Publishizer to earn over $1 million in funds. I’m currently crowdfunding my own book Suffering Is the Easy Part, and wanted to share my experience. Perhaps this interview will inspire you to submit a proposal to begin to get your work out there. With the industry changing so drastically, I wanted to share the latest publishing innovations.

Loren Kleinman (LK): Can you talk about the traditional publishing route vs. what Publishizer has to offer authors? What are the benefits? Is Publishizer a new publishing model?

Lee Constantine (LC): Landing a traditional publisher can be a frustrating, convoluted process. Yet, most speakers, professionals and fiction writers want to publish a book. The main reasons being: credibility and retail distribution, followed by logistical help producing and fulfilling sales.

Self-publishing lacks legitimacy, especially now that anyone with internet access can publish on amazon and call themselves an expert on whatever topic they choose. It’s lowering the legitimacy of Amazon bestsellers every single day, while traditional publishing remains an elusive endeavor.

Publishizer uses proprietary software to query your proposal to a targeted list of acquiring editors from traditional publishers. We believe pre-orders can be used to filter and match authors with a diversity of potential publishers. Debut authors can get discovered, experienced authors earn better book deals, and acquiring editors make more profitable acquisitions.

More than matching authors with the right publisher, Publishizer provides mentorship and guidance through writing a compelling proposal, crowdfunding preorders, and signing a book deal. It’s as much about putting yourself and your book out there in front of readers as it as about getting interest from publishers.

We’ve helped many debut authors land traditional publishing deals, including Ajit Nawalkha, Cofounder of Mindvalley and Evercoach (published with BenBella), Stu Krieger, screenwriter of The Land Before Time for Steven Spielberg (published with Harvard Square Editions), Derek Loudermilk, pro-athlete and adventure podcaster (published with Kogan Page), and many many more.

On batches

Publishizer’s Book Accelerator batches are the community and accountability that bring authors publishing experiences to the next level.

First of all, authors must have something to accelerate—a book idea, or a proposal. These need testing and validating to ensure market fit and potential to scale. Rapid experimentation and obtaining readership with preorders are the best way to validate an idea in the short term. What authors learn at Publishizer they will be able to execute immediately, and the connections they make with publishers will ensure credibility and quality of product. Authors apply to be part of a batch, which s a 30-day cohort-based program. Our hope is to enable exciting new book ideas and help publishers make more profitable acquisitions.

LK: Who are some of the publishers that have signed on to work with Publishizer? What have they said about the authors?

LC: Publishizer has drastically grown our publishing partners over the last year from less than 50 to more than 200. We now work with imprints at every big 5 publishing house, as well hundreds of independents, small presses and other traditional publishers who can offer authors quality services.

The most important learnings from these publishers, are that they are all looking for new avenues to author discovery and more innovative approaches to acquiring new book titles and meeting authors. Publishizer is certainly a platform that allows this interaction, and we are consistently landing more traditional book deals for authors who run successful preorder campaigns.

LK: How did Publishizer fit the needs of a new territory in publishing?

LC: Crowdfunding your book is becoming a more popular means for authors to fund their idea while gaining readership. It’s a much more personal approach than simply publishing on Amazon and “seeing what happens.” More than that, it’s getting a lot of interest from publishers as a way to vet an author’s platform and then offer book deals to those who validate their book has potential in the market.

October 2017 - Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle, at 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair, acknowledged that several challenges remained for books and publishing, not the least of which was discovery. “There are 50 million books available from Amazon,” he said, acknowledging the growing importance of self-publishing as an avenue for authors. “Yet, while we are growing in titles, we are still thirsty of the next great story.” Publishers, he went on to say, have a key role to play as curators of content. “Publishers stand for quality and perfect each product before it makes it to the market.”

LK: What was the idea that sparked Publishizer? What's been the process like growing the new platform?

LC: I’ve always loved reading books and the opportunity to work with the people who write them is an amazing experience. But I’m surprised at how little the publishing industry helps these authors get their books out there. Diverse books get overlooked, great writers get rejected, and data on what it takes to become a successful authors is hidden or nonexistent. There’s huge opportunity to close a gap in traditional publishing and provide support and guidance on a more transparent level that will help bring more unique and high quality books to readers.

Acquiring editors at traditional and independent publishers (including Amazon) receive hundreds of book proposals to their inboxes every day.

And they don’t have time or the resources to read through every single one to determine writing quality and market fit. So instead, they default to traditional gatekeepers, which include literary agents.

On the author side of things, they don’t usually know what publishers really want, or often times how to gain a loyal readership. And if they do know how, they’re not great at executing. So they also default to traditional gatekeepers, which include literary agents.

As a result of these gatekeepers, 96% of book proposals get rejected — usually because most books don’t have potential to earn a $50k advance from the publisher (of which, the literary agent earns 15%).

So, tons of highly quality amazing books never leave the slush pile simply because someone’s not making a big enough paycheck. This is a major downfall of the book publishing industry.

Educating authors about what it really takes to land a publisher and get your book distributed to tens of thousands of people is one of biggest hurdles. The industry is just not transparent, and big publishers hold a lot of buying power. They have what authors want: access to readers. But how to get a book deal is difficult and not exactly hindsight.

So being successful on Publishizer not only means funding your book, but obtaining readership and selling copies at the level these traditional publishers need in order to acquire your book. It’s a lot of learning by doing, which is where Publishizer comes in.

LK: Can you talk about Publishizer's successes? Failures? Learnings?

My most memorable was a fiction author named Stu Krieger, the guy who wrote the animated classic The Land Before Time. We all watched that movie as kids. I watched a Tedx talk of his and wanted to see if he was interested in turning it into a book. He told me he had a fiction novel he’d been working for 7 years and would like to finish it and get that published instead. We worked together to create a solid proposal, crowdfund preorders to show readership and get him in front of publishers.

He sold 300 copies in about ten days and we landed a traditional book deal with a Hollywood publisher. I received a print copy of his book the summer of 2017 and opening it up for the first time was one of the biggest wins I’ve ever felt, for both of us. That’s why our company exists, to share those moments with as many authors as possible.

In July, we celebrated our first major milestone, passing the $1 million mark in funds raised for our authors. Over the whirlwind of these past months, we've seen over 100 book deals signed through the platform, by authors including Stu Krieger, the screenwriter of The Land Before Time, signing with Harvard Square Editions; Derek Loudermilk, the pro athlete, scientist, and podcaster behind The Art of Adventure, signing with Kogan Page; and Ajit Nawalkha, the cofounder of Mindvalley and Zentrepreneur, signing with BenBella Books.

While these wins give me confidence that Publishizer has great potential as a tool for publishing acquisitions.”–Guy Vincent, CEO quote in Bookseller

LK: Which campaigns have been most successful using Publishizer? Which campaigns are live now on Publishizer? Why should readers support them?

LC: The batch authors I mentioned above are good for success. We’ve also had two authors reach $20k plus in funds, Scot Bales and Ajit Nawalkha, both non-fiction business with corporate clients and sponsors that helped them sell a lot of copies quickly and show off their platforms.

One the fiction side, Stu Krieger debuted his novel, so did Jessica Yay, James Haight and Susan Wands, who all got traditional publishing deals.

Unique campaigns such as Melissa Stangl, on consciousness and psychedelic plants, and Cecilia Perez-Matos, the openly gay daughter of Venezuelan president, both sold hundreds of copies, raised thousands of dollars, and landed independent publishing deals.

Every campaign is unique because authors are unique, and that’s what’s amazing about the platform and the diversity in our publishing deals.

All of them were in an accelerator batch.

To enable the big wins, an accelerator must create a cycle — a good accelerator will attract great authors and book ideas, which will in turn attract strong publishers and subsequently lead to higher book sales and a better publishing experience, which will just repeat the cycle of attracting better authors and publishers. Paul Lee, partner at Lightbank, backs this notion.

This is what we are seeing with each new batch, and the next batch, BATCH 6, has an exceptional cohort of authors, with a diverse range of topics and a lot of potential. The better campaigns they can run and the more preorders they can obtain, the bigger, better and more diverse set of publishers will express interest.

Andrew Shaw, All The Way to Heaven, on how to find your path in life as a soul by understanding the universal law.

Loren Kleinman, Suffering Is The Easy Part, which includes snapshots of a complex life—including accounts of abuse, rape, grief, suicide, love, and loss—in the form of poetry, memoir and essay.

Suzannah Weiss, Sexual Subjects: F*cking Like a Feminist, a feminist sex writer recounts her adventures exploring 15 practices aimed at women's sexual empowerment.

Daniel Opacki, The Cultural Impact Studies Club, a refugee camp teacher witnesses life inside Burma where his students, activists, and inescapable political intrigue led him into the heart of Burma’s Democracy movement.

Neal Schaffer, The Business of Influence, explains why the digital era is now the influencer era, and how it now plays a significant role in spreading a message online.

Xanet Pailet, Living an Orgasmic Life, on how to reclaim passion and pleasure in your sex life.

Maia Williamson, The People Out There, a collection of travel stories that shows the potential synchronicity of strangers and the significance of each encounter.

Gennaro Cuofano, DuckDuckGo vs. Google, inspired by a viral blog post the book offers a fresh perspective on the future of the internet.

LK: What's next for Publishizer?

LC: To continue working with world class thoughts leaders and people doing interesting things.

I’d like to quote Guy Vincent, CEO at Publishizer here:

“As Publishizer prepares to cross the chasm from a $1 million to a $10 million startup, we're looking to create deeper partnerships in the traditional books industry. I believe the Big Five, larger publishers, and established literary agencies have a tremendous opportunity to start, acquire, or team up with a budding ecosystem of promising booktech startups.”