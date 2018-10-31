'The Real' Cast Nails Halloween Costumes By Paying Homage To Talk Show Hosts

The hosts of “The Real” paid homage to the “greatest female talk show hosts” on Halloween in a real way.

On Wednesday’s episode of the show, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton all dressed up to celebrate women who have made waves on daytime TV.

“We pay homage to some of the greatest female talk show hosts!” a caption for “The Real” Instagram page read.

Love dressed up as media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

″Thank you [Oprah] for being an inspiration to me and so many,” she wrote on Twitter. “Because of you paving the way, I am an Emmy and NAACP Image award winning talk show host.. you are a living legend!!!”

Thank you @Oprah for being an inspiration to me and so many. Because of you paving the way, I am an Emmy and NAACP Image award winning talk show host.. you are a living legend!!! #therealS5 pic.twitter.com/wxQ8bAwvlf — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 31, 2018

Mai channeled Ellen DeGeneres, Houghton went as Sally Jessy Raphael and Mowry-Housley as Tyra Banks.

“Thanks [Tyra Banks] for all your fierceness and showing us that all women are beautiful no matter the color, shape or size,” Mowry-Housley wrote on Instagram.

Raphael has since celebrated footage of Houghton’s Halloween costume via Twitter.