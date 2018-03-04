BLACK VOICES
The Royals Of 'Black Panther' Brought Wakanda Style To The Oscars

We literally can't get enough.
By Taryn Finley

Wakanda forever, indeed. 

The stars of the record-breaking Marvel film “Black Panther” emphasized that sentiment on the red carpet of the 90th Academy Awards Sunday when they wore some gloriously royal attire.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya and Winston Duke shined as they donned gowns and tuxes fit for opulence. Take a look at their styles.

Chadwick Boseman 

Rick Rowell via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

Danai Gurira

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

 

Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

 

Winston Duke

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Taryn Finley
Black Voices Editor, HuffPost
