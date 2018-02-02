All The Secrets To Living A Happier Life, In One Helpful Chart

Searching for more happiness? Here’s something that might make it a little easier.

Happify, a website aimed at helping people build skills for happiness through science-based activities and games, broke down the latest research on what truly creates a more joyful existence. The result is a detailed infographic, which offers tips on how to tangibly achieve bliss.

Some of the most interesting findings? You can become a happier person by nurturing relationships, practicing gratitude and trying new experiences. Additionally, those who are happier have a lower risk of cardiovascular issues, are more productive at work and live longer.

The research also breaks down estimates of what controls your happiness, like your circumstances and your outlook. Of course, every person’s experience is unique. What determines one person’s happiness may not be a factor for you ― but it’s still interesting information to know.

Take a look at the chart below and consider it your simple encyclopedia for a jubilant life. You can thank us later.