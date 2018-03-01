ENTERTAINMENT
03/01/2018 08:36 am ET

This 1 Weird Thing About 'The Simpsons' Is Freaking Out Fans

You won't unsee this.
By Lee Moran

Once you notice this one thing about “The Simpsons,” you’ll likely never watch Fox’s animated comedy in the same way again.

On Tuesday, Twitter user @butchcoded pointed out how “cursed” Springfield’s residents sometimes look when seen head-on:

Before long, other people on Twitter were chiming in with more front-facing shots from the series that support the theory:

It’s not the first time someone has spotted the freaky occurrence. A whole Tumblr page once was dedicated to the phenomenon.

“The Simpsons” version of President Donald Trump, however, has yet to appear on the site. So, here you go:

The Simpsons

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter The Simpsons Cursed
This 1 Weird Thing About 'The Simpsons' Is Freaking Out Fans
CONVERSATIONS