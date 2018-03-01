This 1 Weird Thing About 'The Simpsons' Is Freaking Out Fans

Once you notice this one thing about “The Simpsons,” you’ll likely never watch Fox’s animated comedy in the same way again.
On Tuesday, Twitter user @butchcoded pointed out how “cursed” Springfield’s residents sometimes look when seen head-on:
Before long, other people on Twitter were chiming in with more front-facing shots from the series that support the theory:
It’s not the first time someone has spotted the freaky occurrence. A whole Tumblr page once was dedicated to the phenomenon.
“The Simpsons” version of President Donald Trump, however, has yet to appear on the site. So, here you go: