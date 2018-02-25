'The Simpsons' Predicted Team USA's Olympic Curling Gold Back In 2010

It was written in the stars above Springfield.
The U.S. men’s curling team’s unexpected gold at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday shouldn’t have come as a surprise to fans of “The Simpsons.”
That’s because Fox’s animated comedy show accurately predicted a Team USA gold in the sport back on Valentine’s Day in 2010.
In an episode titled “Boy Meets Curl,” Homer and Marge Simpson and Agnes and Seymour Skinner topped the podium for curling. And what’s even spookier is that, just as on Saturday, the cartoon quartet beat Sweden to do so.
ESPN reporter Darren Rovell noted the accurate prediction on Twitter:
And here’s a clip to prove it:
“The Simpsons” set its episode at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, which was going on at the time of its broadcast.
As Rovell further explained, it is the latest in a line of accurate predictions from the long-running cartoon:
“The Simpsons” has previously correctly predicted that Disney would buy (parts of) Fox, that Lady Gaga would perform at the Super Bowl, that there would be a female Doctor Who and Donald Trump would become the U.S. president.
Show runner Al Jean appeared happy that yet another of his team’s prophecies had come true:
As was show writer Rob LaZebnik, who actually penned the curling episode: