'The Simpsons' Predicted Team USA's Olympic Curling Gold Back In 2010

It was written in the stars above Springfield.

The U.S. men’s curling team’s unexpected gold at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday shouldn’t have come as a surprise to fans of “The Simpsons.”

That’s because Fox’s animated comedy show accurately predicted a Team USA gold in the sport back on Valentine’s Day in 2010.

In an episode titled “Boy Meets Curl,” Homer and Marge Simpson and Agnes and Seymour Skinner topped the podium for curling. And what’s even spookier is that, just as on Saturday, the cartoon quartet beat Sweden to do so.

ESPN reporter Darren Rovell noted the accurate prediction on Twitter:

No one could have predicted that the US would win curling gold, right? Actually, the Simpsons did in a February 14, 2010 episode. They beat Sweden, who the US happened to beat to win gold today (H/T @dansnierson) pic.twitter.com/0gkhycQ3xF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 25, 2018

And here’s a clip to prove it:

“The Simpsons” set its episode at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada, which was going on at the time of its broadcast.

As Rovell further explained, it is the latest in a line of accurate predictions from the long-running cartoon:

The Simpsons has now predicted the US curling gold over Sweden, President Trump, Disney buying parts of Fox & the FIFA scandal pic.twitter.com/MEckskFDSW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 25, 2018

Show runner Al Jean appeared happy that yet another of his team’s prophecies had come true:

.@TheSimpsons and we even picked the runner up... https://t.co/DOOLVJjHlC — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 24, 2018

As was show writer Rob LaZebnik, who actually penned the curling episode: