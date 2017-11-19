The Surprising Secret of Legalized Gender Discrimination in College Admissions

In College Applications – Gender Matters

There are more students applying to college than in the past. And that means more people with which to compete for admission. This is driven by higher percentages of high school graduates attending college, but also due to population shifts.

According to census data, between 2000 to 2010, the population of 18 to 24-year-olds increased 13 percent. Compare this to the general population over the same time period, which increased only 9.7 percent.

But does gender matter when applying to colleges?

In a word: Yes.

Doesn’t Title IX prevent discrimination in college admissions?

No, not at private colleges and universities.

Title IX, which was an amendment to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, was passed in 1972. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 did not prohibited against gender discrimination in public education. When Title IX was being proposed in the early 1970s, private colleges and universities – especially the politically influential elite schools – argued for exemption.

Elite private colleges and universities argued that most women were just seeking their “Mrs.” Degree and requiring admission of equal numbers of male and female students would degrade student body quality.

Exemption for private college undergraduate admissions

Section 1681(a)(1) of Title IX specifically exempts undergraduate admissions policies and practices at private colleges and universities:

“…in regard to admissions to educational institutions, this section shall apply only to institutions of vocational education, professional education, and graduate higher education, and to public institutions of undergraduate higher education.”

The 60/40 rule

According to an NBC News report, 70 percent of high school valedictorians are female. Why would any college or university not want the best students, even if they are mostly female?

Because admissions directors have realized that both the best male and female students avoid schools that appear too single gender, meaning mostly female (overall, 59 percent – or likely much more, the data seems intentionally kept a bit unclear – of all undergraduate college students are women).

These admissions directors argue that having gender diversity is seen as important as part of the educational environment to students and educators. The rule is to avoid approaching or exceeding 60 percent female.

So what does this mean?

In California, as an example, all University of California campuses (8 undergrad), the Cal State University campuses (23 undergrad), and community colleges (113) cannot use gender when considering an offer of admissions, so male students, even if they are a significant minority of applicants, cannot be given preference just to create more equal numbers.

But not so for private undergraduate colleges and universities, in California and across the United States.

Therefore, depending on the schools into which a student seeks admission (all the top 20 institutions ranked by U.S. News & World Report’s annual college rankings are private colleges and universities), male and female college applicants may indeed need to have differing strategies about where and how to apply to have the best chances of admission to a school of choice.

