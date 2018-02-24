The Teens Are Coming For The NRA, And They Can't Be Stopped

Children are challenging and embarrassing politicians who refuse to act on responsible gun control. In Florida, protestors made clear they plan to vote out any elected officials who take NRA money.

During the president’s listening session on Wednesday, Douglas student Sam Zeif tearfully asked the president how an AR-15 could come into someone’s hands.

“I turned 18 the day after, woke up to the news my best friend was gone,” Zeif said. “I don’t understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war, an AR. How is it that easy to buy this type of weapon? How have we not stopped this after Columbine, after Sandy Hook? I’m sitting with a mother who lost her son. It’s still happening.”

Instead of stricter gun laws, the president has suggested arming teachers. Students of Douglas high ― along with teachers themselves ― have blasted the absurd solution.

Because of newly increased pressure, the Justice Department must now look again at bump stocks, a device that enables a shooter to fire a gun as if it were automatic and was used in last year’s Las Vegas mass shooting. Even hard-line Florida Republican Gov. Rick Scott has broken with Trump and other GOP lawmakers by announcing a proposal Friday that would raise the age of buying a gun in Florida to 21 and to strengthen background checks.

Last week, Al Hoffman Jr., a top Republican political donor in Florida, announced he would no longer give money to politicians that did not support a ban of AR-15s.

“For how many years now have we been doing this — having these experiences of terrorism, mass killings — and how many years has it been that nothing’s been done?” Hoffman told The New York Times. “It’s the end of the road for me.”

Sponsorships Dropping For NRA

This week, the NRA has seen their corporate sponsors jumping ship in record numbers, dealing what might ultimately be the heaviest blow to the organization.

Because of the student activism in Parkland and beyond, companies from airlines to banks have made clear that they will cut ties with the NRA for the foreseeable future. The First Bank of Omaha announced Thursday that because of increased pressure from customers, they would no longer support gun lobbyists.