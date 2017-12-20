The Throwback Fashion Trend You’ll See Everywhere In 2018

“What goes around comes around” is the fashion mantra that never ceases to delight — and sometimes shock — us. (Case in point: slouchy boots, corduroy and combat boots.) And the next resurged trend that’s set to make a statement for the coming year? Bracelet watches (ya know, feminine timepieces that mimic your favorite arm candy). The style first rose to popularity circa 1920. (Yep, tell Grandma Esther her tiny, delicate timepieces are making a major comeback for 2018.) So move over, minimalist leather and chunky men’s pieces. Here are nine of our new favorite styles.