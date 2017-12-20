The Throwback Fashion Trend You’ll See Everywhere In 2018

“What goes around comes around” is the fashion mantra that never ceases to delight — and sometimes shock — us. (Case in point: slouchy boots, corduroy and combat boots.) And the next resurged trend that’s set to make a statement for the coming year? Bracelet watches (ya know, feminine timepieces that mimic your favorite arm candy). The style first rose to popularity circa 1920. (Yep, tell Grandma Esther her tiny, delicate timepieces are making a major comeback for 2018.) So move over, minimalist leather and chunky men’s pieces. Here are nine of our new favorite styles.
1. Rose gold chain links
The sleek black face keeps it from bordering on froufrou.
MVMT ($135)
2. Crystal accent bangle
Ooh, or go monochrome in all-over rose gold.
Michael Kors ($146)
3. Delicate mesh link
We never thought we’d say this, but yasss, mesh.
Daniel Wellington ($159)
4. Chunky gold chain links
Bright metal is back, baby.
Coach ($250)
5. Silver crystal-studded bangle
Call us starry-eyed.
Kate Spade ($295)
6. Gold ribbed links
We’re digging these Grandpa-chic vibes.
Gomelsky ($900)
7. Silver and gold links with arctic fox fur
A little extra, in the best way.
Fendi ($1,150)
8. Chunky silver chain links
BRB, revising our Christmas list, STAT.
David Yurman ($2,100)
9. 18K pink gold bubble band
A watch fit for a queen.
Cartier ($38,000)
