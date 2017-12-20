PureWow, Contributor
The Throwback Fashion Trend You’ll See Everywhere In 2018

And the next resurged trend that’s set to make a statement for the coming year? Bracelet watches.
12/20/2017

“What goes around comes around” is the fashion mantra that never ceases to delight — and sometimes shock — us. (Case in point: slouchy boots, corduroy and combat boots.) And the next resurged trend that’s set to make a statement for the coming year? Bracelet watches (ya know, feminine timepieces that mimic your favorite arm candy). The style first rose to popularity circa 1920. (Yep, tell Grandma Esther her tiny, delicate timepieces are making a major comeback for 2018.) So move over, minimalist leather and chunky men’s pieces. Here are nine of our new favorite styles.

MVMT

1. Rose gold chain links 

The sleek black face keeps it from bordering on froufrou.

MVMT ($135)

NORDSTROM

2. Crystal accent bangle

Ooh, or go monochrome in all-over rose gold.

Michael Kors ($146)

NEIMAN MARCUS

3. Delicate mesh link 

We never thought we’d say this, but yasss, mesh.

Daniel Wellington ($159)

NORDSTROM

4. Chunky gold chain links 

Bright metal is back, baby.

Coach ($250)

KATE SPADE

5. Silver crystal-studded bangle

Call us starry-eyed.

Kate Spade ($295)

NEIMAN MARCUS

6. Gold ribbed links 

We’re digging these Grandpa-chic vibes.

Gomelsky ($900

NORDSTROM

7. Silver and gold links with arctic fox fur 

A little extra, in the best way.

Fendi ($1,150)

NORDSTROM

8. Chunky silver chain links 

BRB, revising our Christmas list, STAT.

David Yurman ($2,100)

CARTIER

9. 18K pink gold bubble band

A watch fit for a queen.

Cartier ($38,000)

