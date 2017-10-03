The Top 10 Workout Songs For October 2017

This month’s crop of new tunes provides more diversity than usual. Absent any high profile pop albums, artists from a range of genres often overlooked on the charts are running amok. In the playlist below, you’ll find a collection of highlights to score your autumn exercises.

The list kicks off with a return to pop country from Miley Cyrus and closes out with a track that showcases Macklemore’s new sound following his split with production partner Ryan Lewis. In between, you’ll find stadium rock from U2, club music from Skrillex, and a Top 40 hit from Justin Bieber. Even within single tracks, you’ll find a breadth of styles—like Rod Stewart covering himself with the help of DNCE or songbird Hailee Steinfeld collaborating on a dance track with roots rockers Florida Georgia Line.

While gymland playlists tend to rely on big beat anthems to the exclusion of most everything else, the virtue of this month’s mix it that it sounds like an actual human’s workout mix: obvious hits, wildcard tracks, leftfield collaborations, and the like. So, when you’re ready to rock your own routine, survey the eclectic bounty below to find a few new favorites.

Here’s the full list—according to the votes logged on workout music site Run Hundred:

Miley Cyrus - “Younger Now” - 122 BPM

The Tourist Company - “Irrepressible Future” - 164 BPM

Afrojack, David Guetta & Ester Dean - “Another Life (Yellow Claw Remix)” - 75 BPM

Justin Bieber & BloodPop - “Friends” - 105 BPM

U2 - “You’re the Best Thing About Me” - 117 BPM

Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Florida Georgia Line & Watt - “Let Me Go” - 103 BPM

Robbie Williams - “Mixed Signals” - 128 BPM

Skrillex & Poo Bear - “Would You Ever” - 126 BPM

Rod Stewart & DNCE - “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” - 111 BPM

Macklemore & Skylar Grey - “Glorious” - 70 BPM

