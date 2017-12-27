The Type A's Must-Have Guide To Getting Organized In 2018

The holidays can definitely be a time of gluttony, and we don’t mean just the food.

We’re guessing that your home or apartment probably feels like it’s fit to burst with the amount of things we’ve accumulated during the holidays, from gifts and cooking gadgets to seasonal home decor.

But with the coming of a new year, there’s no better time to declutter and organize your space with just a few storage finds and pieces of multi-purpose furniture to help you enter 2018 with a clean, mess-free slate.

If you’re looking for simple yet effective ways to get your home straightened out, see below for a Type A’s must have list to getting organized for the new year: