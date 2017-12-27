HUFFPOST FINDS
The Type A's Must-Have Guide To Getting Organized In 2018

Enter 2018 with a meticulously organized slate.

By Amanda Pena
kazoka30 via Getty Images

The holidays can definitely be a time of gluttony, and we don’t mean just the food.

We’re guessing that your home or apartment probably feels like it’s fit to burst with the amount of things we’ve accumulated during the holidays, from gifts and cooking gadgets to seasonal home decor.

But with the coming of a new year, there’s no better time to declutter and organize your space with just a few storage finds and pieces of multi-purpose furniture to help you enter 2018 with a clean, mess-free slate.

If you’re looking for simple yet effective ways to get your home straightened out, see below for a Type A’s must have list to getting organized for the new year:

  • 1 A multi-purpose garment rack for easy storage
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 2 This foldable yet sturdy drying rack
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 3 An ottoman that doubles as decor and storage
    Wayfair
    Get it here.
  • 4 These stylish baskets that are multi-functional yet elegant
    Target
    Get them here.
  • 5 Metal drawer organizers so you never misplace your office supplies again
    TCS
    Get them here.
  • 6 This linen storage box that's disguised as extra seating
    TCS
    Get it here.
  • 7 A floating farmhouse shelf that's both rustic yet super functional
    Wayfair
    Get it here.
  • 8 These smart store totes that have inserts and trays for all levels of organization
    TCS
    Get them here.
  • 9 This under $50 storage bench that's perfect for the entryway
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 10 A 2-shelf shelving system that's both perfect for storage or staging
    Wayfair
    Get it here.
  • 11 A stackable storage bin that's fit for an entryway, playroom, or pantry
    TCS
    Get it here.
  • 12 These woven storage bins that stylishly hide the clutter
    TCS
    Get them here.
  • 13 A minimalist bathroom shelf to provide a clean and neat look
    Wayfair
    Get it here.
  • 14 A pair of lego storage drawers that will make cleaning up fun
    TCS
    Get them here.
  • 15 A play mat mag that converts into a portable toy storage bag
    TCS
    Get it here.
  • 16 This clever wall hook where each hook can be flipped up when not in use
    All Modern
    Get it here.
  • 17 This sleek dish drainer that offers ample space for draining and drying dishes
    All Modern
    Get it here.
  • 18 This coat rack that's both affordable, space-saving, and durable
    All Modern
    Get it here.
  • 19 A 30 pair shoe tower that can stand alone or fit in a closet
    Jet
    Get it here.
  • 20 These velvet hangers that will maximize the space in your closet
    Amazon
    Get a 50-pack here.
  • 21 A clip and drip hanger for an effective way to dry your clothing
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 22 These colorful box seats that can spruce up a room but also double as storage
    TCS
    Get them here.

