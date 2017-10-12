The Ultimate Casper, Wyoming, Road Trip Playlist

Spotify has curated playlists reflecting the local flavor of each stop on HuffPost’s “Listen to America” tour using location-based data to find out what people are really listening to in 20-plus cities. Check back for more from Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.

Casper’s Old West legacy as a meeting point between the California, Oregon, Mormon and Pony Express Trails lives on as the city blends elements of urban life with Wyoming’s vast natural landscape. A few musicians hail from these parts and towns around the Cowboy State. Folk musician Jeb Loy Nichols, now based in Britain, was born here and raised down in Missouri. The area gave rise to a couple punk groups, The Lillingtons and Teenage Bottlerocket, along with the metal band Righteous Vendetta.

Casper residents hold surprisingly diverse musical tastes. A Spotify analysis found that, more than other places around the U.S., people here like their Eminem (even before the weekend’s viral Trump video), and a whole range of pop: Mystery Skulls, Odesza, Why Don’t We, Fallout Boy and Kelly Clarkson. The music streamer also uncovered a bunch of “Hamilton” fans ― the Broadway musical’s cast recording is popular here along with Los Angeles rapper Hopsin, T-Bone Burnett and ― wildcard ― Nat King Cole. Give the full playlist a listen below: