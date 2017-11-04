The Undeniable Power of Gratitude

Fall is here and it is my favorite time of the year. In fact, I had my pumpkin spice pancakes the other day. The leaves have changed colors, temperatures are dropping and the holidays are right around the corner. Obviously, you are starting to get the picture about just how much I love the holidays. Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. We have all heard the story of the pilgrims and the indians. History teaches that Thanksgiving was a day to offer thanks for the many blessings that they had received. I think the holiday has been commercialized and we have lost the centrality of what Thanksgiving is all about. If you are not careful, Thanksgiving just becomes another day that you mark off the calendar. However, if you live from a space of gratitude, you realize that it is a powerful principle that can radically transform your life. Gratitude has carried me through betrayal, loss, grief, disappointment and tragedy. In fact, when one of my dear friends was tragically killed it was gratitude that healed my broken heart. You will be amazed at what gratitude can do for your life.