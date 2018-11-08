REPORTER’S WHITE HOUSE CREDENTIALS SUSPENDED: Just when you thought the White House's relationship with the media couldn't get worse, yesterday's press conference happened — the co-hosts react to Pres. Trump's confrontation with CNN's Jim Acosta. https://t.co/OlR3TjWXeb pic.twitter.com/usPNGQ0tRy

The women of “The View” are known to be rather split politically, which leads to some heated arguments. Joy Behar often leans left, Meghan McCain leans right, while Whoopie Goldberg, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin usually rest somewhere in the middle.

As you can imagine, CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s inflammatory interaction with President Donald Trump and a White House intern at a press conference Wednesday caused a few tempers to flare on the show Thursday.

Huntsman went first, saying she thought it was embarrassing for the whole country. All the hosts generally agreed that no assault took place when Acosta and the female intern sparred over a microphone.

McCain had more of a problem with Acosta being involved at all.

“Jim Acosta is always the story,” she said. “I’m sick of him being the story, I’m sick of talking about Jim Acosta, and in that moment I thought he was grandstanding.”

Hostin, a lawyer, pointed out that, technically, if an assault took place, it would have been when the intern tried to grab the mic from Acosta, since the microphone is an extension of him.

“So you’re blaming the woman in this situation,” Huntsman cut in.

“So that White House intern should be arrested for battery. We should get her arrested for battery, clearly,” McCain said facetiously.

“I’m telling you what the law is,” Hostin replied.