The White House Still Can't Get Its Story Straight On Rob Porter

THE ROB PORTER ABUSE SCANDAL CONTINUES TO ROIL THE WHITE HOUSE As questions about who knew what, when continue after the FBI director contradicted part of the White House’s story about Porter’s background check completion timeline. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
SHAUN WHITE PROVED HE IS ONE OF THE GREATEST U.S. WINTER OLYMPIANS OF ALL TIME By taking gold for the third time in the snowboarding halfpipe. He dismissed sexual harassment allegations from last year as “gossip” during his press conference after his win. Olympians had a lot to say about a local Fox sports anchor saying figure skating wasn’t a sport. And check out the adorable story behind Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu’s matching tattoos. [HuffPost]
TRUMP ATTORNEY MICHAEL COHEN TOLD THE NEW YORK TIMES HE PAID STORMY DANIELS $130,000 He did not explain what the payment was for. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the president had an affair with the porn star in 2006, shortly after Melania had given birth. The $130,000 was reportedly for a nondisclosure agreement. [HuffPost]
ISRAELI POLICE RECOMMEND PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU BE INDICTED ON CORRUPTION CHARGES Netanyahu said that he would continue to lead and the charges would “end with nothing.” [HuffPost]
AN ICE LAWYER HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH TRYING TO DEFRAUD IMMIGRANTS “A top attorney with Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly resigned this week after being charged with stealing several immigrants’ identities to obtain money and property.” [HuffPost]
LENA DUNHAM OPENS UP ABOUT HAVING A HYSTERECTOMY AT 31 As part of her ongoing endometriosis battle. [HuffPost]
A TOP DEMOCRATIC CONSULTANT HAS RESIGNED OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS Democratic consultant Jim Walsh resigned from both of his digital strategy firms ― DSPolitical and Rising Tide Interactive ― after being accused of sexual assault. [HuffPost]
HOW SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS CO-OPTING THE #METOO MOVEMENT For profit in the swimsuit issue. [HuffPost]
NETFLIX JUST ADDED ANOTHER TV SUPERSTAR BY POACHING RYAN MURPHY In a five-year deal worth quite the chunk of change. [HuffPost]
MEET THE BICHON FRISE (YES, APPARENTLY THAT’S A DOG BREED) Who just won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. [Reuters]
‘WHERE IN THE WORLD IS JUSTIN GUARINI?’ “The ‘American Idol’ runner-up is often the butt of ‘From Justin to Kelly’ jokes. He’s just awaiting his next renaissance.” [HuffPost]
BLAKE LIVELY GOT REAL About losing 61 pounds of pregnancy weight over 14 months. [HuffPost]
IMAGINE TAKING AN ANCESTRY DNA TEST And finding out you have two sisters. [HuffPost]
-
A second federal judge has blocked Trump’s push to end the DACA program.
-
HuffPost Opinion: “The invisible victims of #MeToo.”
-
Could this be the first drug for postpartum depression?
-
The New York Times abruptly fired its new “Nazi-befriending” editorial hire.
-
This heartbreaking PSA highlights the enormous backlog of untested rape kits.
-
South Korea has agreed to foot a $2.64 million bill for North Korea’s Olympic visit.
-
EPA head Scott Pruitt defended his first-class travel as being for security reasons.
-
We are pretty disturbed by this tale of an Oregon woman having 14 worms removed from her eye.
-
Taylor Swift shakes off a copyright lawsuit.
-
Is a “Seinfeld” reunion possible after all?
-
Karlie Kloss went on a dinner date with Katy Perry. To put that in context, that’s Taylor Swift BFF Karlie Kloss. The intrigue abounds.
-
She’s back: We finally have the return of Kylie Jenner posting photos of herself to social media.
-
“New Girl” star Hannah Simone is set to play an Indian American superhero.
-
These are the 11 Winter Olympics sports you probably have never heard of.
-
We, too, would panic if we were flying and the engine cover ripped off.
-
Prince Harry almost got bit by a Scottish pony, but let’s be real. We were all too busy looking at Meghan Markle’s coat to notice.
-
Tiffany Haddish dished on Beyonce stepping in to stop an actress from flirting with Jay-Z.
-
According to The New York Times CEO, the print edition may only have ten more years.
-
We may finally know who the screaming mummy is ― and why he was screaming.
