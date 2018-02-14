U.S. NEWS
02/14/2018 07:44 am ET

The White House Still Can't Get Its Story Straight On Rob Porter

And here's how the FBI debunked their narrative.

By Lauren Weber
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

THE ROB PORTER ABUSE SCANDAL CONTINUES TO ROIL THE WHITE HOUSE As questions about who knew what, when continue after the FBI director contradicted part of the White House's story about Porter's background check completion timeline.

SHAUN WHITE PROVED HE IS ONE OF THE GREATEST U.S. WINTER OLYMPIANS OF ALL TIME By taking gold for the third time in the snowboarding halfpipe. He dismissed sexual harassment allegations from last year as “gossip” during his press conference after his win. Olympians had a lot to say about a local Fox sports anchor saying figure skating wasn’t a sport. And check out the adorable story behind Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu’s matching tattoos. [HuffPost]

TRUMP ATTORNEY MICHAEL COHEN TOLD THE NEW YORK TIMES HE PAID STORMY DANIELS $130,000 He did not explain what the payment was for. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the president had an affair with the porn star in 2006, shortly after Melania had given birth. The $130,000 was reportedly for a nondisclosure agreement. [HuffPost]

ISRAELI POLICE RECOMMEND PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU BE INDICTED ON CORRUPTION CHARGES Netanyahu said that he would continue to lead and the charges would “end with nothing.” [HuffPost]

AN ICE LAWYER HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH TRYING TO DEFRAUD IMMIGRANTS “A top attorney with Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly resigned this week after being charged with stealing several immigrants’ identities to obtain money and property.” [HuffPost]

LENA DUNHAM OPENS UP ABOUT HAVING A HYSTERECTOMY AT 31 As part of her ongoing endometriosis battle. [HuffPost]

A TOP DEMOCRATIC CONSULTANT HAS RESIGNED OVER SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS Democratic consultant Jim Walsh resigned from both of his digital strategy firms ― DSPolitical and Rising Tide Interactive ― after being accused of sexual assault. [HuffPost]

HOW SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS CO-OPTING THE #METOO MOVEMENT For profit in the swimsuit issue. [HuffPost]

NETFLIX JUST ADDED ANOTHER TV SUPERSTAR BY POACHING RYAN MURPHY In a five-year deal worth quite the chunk of change. [HuffPost]

MEET THE BICHON FRISE (YES, APPARENTLY THAT’S A DOG BREED) Who just won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. [Reuters]

‘WHERE IN THE WORLD IS JUSTIN GUARINI?’ “The ‘American Idol’ runner-up is often the butt of ‘From Justin to Kelly’ jokes. He’s just awaiting his next renaissance.” [HuffPost]

BLAKE LIVELY GOT REAL About losing 61 pounds of pregnancy weight over 14 months. [HuffPost]

IMAGINE TAKING AN ANCESTRY DNA TEST And finding out you have two sisters. [HuffPost]

Lauren Weber
The Morning Email Editor, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS