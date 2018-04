Bob LaCour / FOAP via Getty Images

Once you step foot in New Orleans, you see what all of the fuss is about. It's a food city, if there ever was one. From chicory coffee and sugar-dusted beignets at Café Du Monde to the buffalo shrimp po'boy at Avery's On Tulane , there's plenty of over-the-top flavors and vibrant energy across this city to impress even the seasoned traveler. TripAdvisor's most-booked food tour in the city is the New Orleans food walking tour of the French Quarter