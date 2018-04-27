This $3.8 Million Vehicle Is The World's Most Expensive SUV

The Karlmann King is an SUV designed in China and assembled almost completely by hand in Europe, with a chassis and engine supplied by Ford. It’s also the most expensive SUV in the world, with a price tag of $3.8 million, according to the company’s press release.

The King blew some minds at the Dubai International Motor Show in November. Inspired by stealth fighter jets like the F-117 Nighthawk, the Karlmann King has a hulking, polygonal body frame, which pushes the SUV’s weight to nearly 10,000 pounds, and a matte finish. But while the company views the outside as a beast, it thinks of the inside as a jewel.

It features a 40-inch television, Playstation, internet, refrigerator, bar, integrated laptops, satellite navigation system, coffee machine and a rainbow of mood lighting. And for nearly $4 million, we would sure hope to have a coffee machine included.

The standard cost is $3.8 million, but the Karlmann King’s price is negotiated with each owner due to the customization options available, the company said. Check out some more photos of this monster below.

