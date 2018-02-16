“Black Panther” is bar-none the most anticipated movie of the year. “Fifty Shades Freed,” meanwhile, is the most anticipated movie of the year with an ice cream sex scene, so make of that what you will.

Moviegoers at Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station were in for a surprise on Thursday night when the theater mistakenly played the final installment of the erotic drama franchise instead of the superhero flick.

Fans around the country came out in droves for the Marvel movie’s debut, with many dressing in traditional African garb or clothing inspired by the film’s Afro-futurist aesthetic. “Black Panther” is already breaking records, and is predicted to have an enormous opening weekend.

Twitter user @ChefWaites was apparently in the Atlanta theater when it all went down, and live-tweeted his disappointment and the hilarious reaction from the crowd when the first thing they saw was a wedding, not Wakanda.

LMMFNFNDNDNDNDNDN DAWG THEY PLAYING THE WRONG MOVIE — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

In a video he shared, audience members can be heard yelling, booing and laughing at the screen, with one person exclaiming, “What are we doing?”

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

I never laughed so hard. I’m happy i came to the black theatre pic.twitter.com/pxdTFK4Qt3 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

The snafu was corrected about five minutes into the final “50 Shades” film, according to people in the theater.

YOOO THEYRE PLAYING THE WRONG MOVIE! THEYRE SUPPOSED TO PLAY BLACK PANTHER AND ITS 50 SHADES OF GREY PLAYING RIGHT NOW AYO 😭 — Billy B the MUA (@emmabahi) February 16, 2018

@blk_tray @AminESPN So they started to play 50 shades instead of Black Panther in my theater today... I’m 5 months removed from ACL surgery and I sprinted through the theater to get that turned off so damn fast — Slim Hardaway Jr (@TreDay421) February 16, 2018

Tell me how the Atlantic Station premiere of Black Panther at Atlanta is actually showing 50 shades. Like what in the actual fuck . I’m livid 🤬😡 pic.twitter.com/nVxZROw65K — Kemari (@tsnkra) February 16, 2018

All is right in the world again.