How Meghan Markle Should Deal With Her Family, According To Therapists

Marie Land, a psychologist in Washington, D.C., told HuffPost there’s no way the Duchess of Sussex’s family doesn’t realize how hurtful their one-sided public spat is. When dealing with family members who seem intent on lashing out, it’s completely appropriate to disconnect, or at least set some harsh-but-fair ground rules for communication.

“Meghan is an adult, and she can tell her family she is open to talking and engaging under certain conditions,” Land said. “It could be saying something like, ‘I’m happy to talk to you and work on our relationship as long as you do not speak to the media.’ I’d say that’s a pretty low and reasonable bar for the other Markles to meet.”

3. Recognize that it’s common for adults to have to distance themselves from family.

Many grow up and realize that their family of origin doesn’t have their best interests at heart. Emotionally distancing yourself from people you want to love is “one of the hardest human tasks” out there, but it’s sometimes necessary, said Carrie Barron, a psychiatrist and director of the Creativity for Resilience Program at Dell Medical School in Austin, Texas.

“Grieve for what you did not have, but then move on,” she said. “Fighting the natural urge to be close to your toxic family of origin, to try to work it out, is important. Detach. If others judge you because you did not invite these people to your home or wedding or you blocked the phone line, so be it.”

4. Lean into the friends and family who have supported you.