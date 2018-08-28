Therapy Dogs Ease The Stress Of Transition For College Students

At some colleges and universities, like Georgetown in Washington, D.C., dogs have been present on campus for years as mascots to sports teams. Increasingly, however, dogs are becoming part of campus life to help relieve stress.

As students returned to the University of South Carolina this year, they were greeted by Indy, a therapy puppy who will soon be a consistent presence on campus, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Once Indy’s training is complete, she will participate in pet-a-puppy events and hold office hours at the university’s Student Health Services.

Gamecocks, Meet Indy. 😍



Indy is @UofSCshs' new facility therapy puppy. Now that she's here, she will have open office hours for students to drop by and see her and she will host pet-a-puppy events around campus and we just thought you should know. https://t.co/O4Fyn2Exck pic.twitter.com/wJvixsDPzH — University of South Carolina (@UofSC) August 17, 2018

The University of Southern California has had a campus facility dog since 2016. The black golden doodle known as Professor Beauregard Tirebiter — but you can call him “Beau” — has office hours at the student health center. The university said it believes Beau was the first full-time facility dog on a college campus, according to news reports.