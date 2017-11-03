There's Still An Obamacare Mandate, And Other Facts You Need To Know

The fine will be added to a household’s tax bill, or deducted from its refund, when income taxes are filed for 2018. There is no fine for being uninsured up to three months in a year, and the penalty is assessed for each month beyond that a person doesn’t get coverage. The IRS is forbidden by law to garnish wages or take other steps to force people to pay, but unpaid penalties will come out of future tax refunds.

The Reason

The individual mandate has always been the least popular aspect of Obamacare, and it’s no mystery why. Many Americans object to a law requiring them to purchase a product they may not want or feel they can’t afford.

But it’s part of the Affordable Care Act for a reason, and is crucial to maintaining an insurance market that can accept anyone, regardless of pre-existing conditions.

The purpose of the individual mandate is to provide a disincentive for people to avoid getting coverage if they can afford it. The requirement often is referred to as the law’s “stick,” the counterpart to the “carrot” of the subsidies available on the health insurance exchanges to make policies more affordable for low- and middle-income households.

The mandate is especially important as a means to nudge younger, healthier people who aren’t heavy users of the health care system to get covered anyway. Their premium dollars go to cover the costs of those who need more medical care. This is vital to the long-term success of the health insurance exchange marketplaces and the insurers that sell on them. Finding the right balance on the exchanges has been a challenge and that struggle is partly to blame for high health insurance premiums.

The Exemptions

Although most U.S. residents are subject to the mandate, there are a number of exemptions from it.

One lets people avoid the fine if the cheapest insurance policy available in their area is considered “unaffordable” under the law because it costs more than about 8 percent of household income. Premiums for health insurance bought on exchanges or directly from insurers are rising sharply next year, so this exemption may wind up being available to more families than before, especially those with incomes too high to qualify for financial assistance under the Affordable Care Act.

Other exemptions include people who don’t earn enough to file federal income taxes and people who would be eligible for Medicaid but live in states that didn’t expand the program under the Affordable Care Act. Undocumented immigrants are exempt because they aren’t permitted to sign up for benefits under the Affordable Care Act. And people whose religious beliefs reject insurance or medical care are exempt.