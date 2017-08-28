These Adorable Kids Joined Their Famous Parents At The VMAs

Pink’s daughter, Willow, got a special shoutout during the singer’s empowering speech about loving yourself at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. That came after she and her parents dominated the blue carpet with their matching suit outfits.
And Willow wasn’t the only kid who got to enjoy the festivities. Several other celebrities brought their No. 1 fans to the VMAs, and these kiddos rocked the blue carpet arrivals scene.
Here are eight sweet photos of kids who got to stay up past their bedtimes to celebrate with their parents on Sunday night.