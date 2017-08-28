PARENTING
These Adorable Kids Joined Their Famous Parents At The VMAs

These kiddos got to stay up way past their bedtimes on Sunday night.
By Caroline Bologna

Pink’s daughter, Willow, got a special shoutout during the singer’s empowering speech about loving yourself at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. That came after she and her parents dominated the blue carpet with their matching suit outfits.

And Willow wasn’t the only kid who got to enjoy the festivities. Several other celebrities brought their No. 1 fans to the VMAs, and these kiddos rocked the blue carpet arrivals scene.

Here are eight sweet photos of kids who got to stay up past their bedtimes to celebrate with their parents on Sunday night.

Pink’s daughter, Willow

Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, attended the VMAs with their daughter, Willow.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Willow is 6 years old and has a baby brother named Jameson. 

DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck brought their son, Asahd, who is almost 1 year old. 
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
DJ Khaled and Asahd even got to make an onstage appearance with Katy Perry during the show.

Farrah Abraham’s daughter, Sophia

Danny Moloshok / Reuters
Farrah Abraham brought her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, to the VMAs.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Abraham rose to fame on the MTV reality shows "16 and Pregnant" and "Teen Mom."

Teyana Taylor’s daughter, Junie

TOMMASO BODDI via Getty Images
Teyana Taylor brought her 1-year-old daughter, Iman, aka Junie.
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Teyana's husband and Junie's father, Iman Shumpert, was also present. 
