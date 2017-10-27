According to a recent survey, most men are stumped by a few common style and grooming rules.

AskMen recently surveyed 21,480 men from Sept. 27 to Oct. 18 to figure out what they do and don’t know about topics like fitness, style, grooming, dating and sex. Out of the 208 questions asked in the survey, the male study sample answered 147 questions correctly.

Turns out one of men’s weakest topic areas was fashion and grooming. The findings revealed that:

- 65% of men don’t know what the proper tie length should be

- 75% of men don’t know which hair product is right for them

- 76% of men don’t know which button to button on a suit

“I wasn’t surprised to see that most men don’t know the correct tie length or which suit button to do up — unless guys are suiting up for work each day, the art of formal attire etiquette is often seen as an extra step, an afterthought,” AskMen’s style and grooming editor, Kaitlyn McInnis, said in a statement.

She added, “However, I am curious to understand how 75 percent of guys are still not sure which hair product is right for their hair type and desired style.”

The proper tie length should fall right around your belt buckle.

For the men out there who are confused about the proper tie length, you’re not alone ― even President Trump wears ties that are far too long (there’s even a Twitter account dedicated to it). But according to Whitney Robinson, former style director at Town & Country and the current editor-in-chief of Elle Decor, your tie should fall “to the tip of your pants” (aka the top of your waistband).

Test out hair products to find the right one for you and your hair.

“All modern men should have a pomade or a gel on hand — and they should know how to use it,” McInnis said of men who are unsure of what hair products to buy. Check out these pomade and gels guides for the most recommended products that are currently on the market

Suit button rules are tricky, but the rules are easy to memorize.

If you’re wearing a one-button suit, Esquire recommends buttoning it while standing and unbuttoning it when you sit. For two-button suits, you should button the top button, but never button the bottom button. And when it comes to three-button suits, we recommend following the “sometimes, always, never” rule. Sometimes button the top button, always button the middle one and never use the bottom button.