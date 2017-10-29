These Are the Colors You'll Be Painting Your Home in 2018

If you’ve been feeling like a new “color of the year” keeps cropping up every week, you’re not alone. It’s only autumn, but we’ve already seen so many trending shades for 2018 that it can be hard to keep track which, is why we’ve compiled a definitive list to help guide your decorating ventures. And while we’re still missing a few predictions from key players like Pantone and Benjamin Moore (though stay tuned for updates), what we do know is more than enough to get a head start on next year’s biggest trends.