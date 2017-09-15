These Are The Faces Of Pediatric Cancer

“Your child has cancer.”
Every two minutes, a parent somewhere in the world hears these agonizing words.
Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children past infancy in the United States. Yet only four percent of federal funding for cancer research is dedicated to childhood cancers. And the current presidential administration has proposed cutting $1 billion from the National Cancer Institute’s budget.
In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we reached out to the families in the HuffPost Parents Facebook community whose lives have been touched by pediatric cancer and asked them to share their children’s stories.
Continue scrolling to see 55 photos of young cancer fighters, read their stories of strength and courage and understand why kids battling pediatric cancer deserve #MoreThan4.