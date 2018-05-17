These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Puerto Rico

What do Valentina, Ian and Angel have in common? They’re all top baby names in Puerto Rico.

On May 11, the Social Security Administration released the official list of most popular baby names in the United States for 2017. The government agency followed up this week with the most popular names in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, as well as all other U.S. territories overall.

According to the list, Sebastian was the most popular baby name for boys born in Puerto Rico last year, while Victoria was the top choice for girls. While Sebastian maintained the top spot from 2016, Victoria overtook Valentina to lead the list.

The names diverge from the top choices in the U.S., though there are some overlaps. (The SSA does not include U.S. territory states in its national data.)

Mia, which is No. 6 for girls in the U.S., is No. 3 in Puerto Rico; Isabella is No. 9 in Puerto Rico and No. 4 in the U.S.; Sofia is No. 10 in Puerto Rico while alternate spelling Sophia is No. 5 in the U.S.

The No. 1 name for boys in the U.S. ― Liam ― is No. 10 in Puerto Rico. The No. 1 name for girls in the U.S. ― Emma ― is No. 5 in Puerto Rico.

The top 10 baby names of 2017 for Puerto Rico are listed below:

Girls

1. Victoria

2. Valentina

3. Mia

4. Amanda

5. Emma

6. Amaia

7. Kamila

8. Mikaela

9. Isabella

10. Sofia

Boys

1. Sebastian

2. Dylan

3. Ian

4. Mateo

5. Adrian

6. Jayden

7. Luis

8. Lucas

9. Angel