01/30/2018 05:25 pm ET

10 Cruelty-Free Makeup Wipes You Can Feel Good About Using

Just like lipsticks and bronzers, makeup wipes can be ethical and cruelty-free, too

By Amanda Pena
A makeup wipe is an essential part of your beauty routine. It’s a godsend for weekend mornings, post-workouts or as a quick and easy way to remove the day without much hassle.

And, though you might make an effort to ensure your makeup brands aren’t tested on animals and that your preferred mascara is cruelty-free, you might not think about the animal-friendly status of the makeup wipe you use to take it all off.

Though deciphering cruelty-free labeling on beauty products can be confusing, there’s an easy way to cut through the clutter: Look for CCIC’s Leaping Bunny or PETA’s bunny logo. An overwhelming number of brands are certified by with PETA and refuse to give into cruel testing methods in the name of beauty.

Just like lipsticks, bronzers and body wash, makeup wipes can be ethical and cruelty-free, too. The next time you’re looking to make a conscious makeup purchase, start with a cruelty-free makeup wipe you can feel good about.

Take a look at these 10 cruelty-free brands below:

  • 1 Dickinson's Refreshingly Clean Cleansing Cloths
    I use these witch hazel cloths every night to remove my makeup and love them. They're fragrance free, non-drying, and are made with zero toxic chemicals.
  • 2 Pacifica Purify Coconut Water Cleansing Wipes
    These coconut water infused natural towelettes gently cleanse your face while removing toxins, oil, pollutants and makeup from your skin without water.
  • 3 JOSIE MARAN Bear Naked Wipes
    These luxuriously soft, biodegradable wipes are free of fragrance, parabens, and petrochemicals and support the Natural Resources Defense Council's Polar Bear SOS initiative.
  • 4 Shea Moisture African Black Soap Facial Wipes
    African Black Soap is known for its purifying and balancing powers, and these naturally-infused wipes are no exception.
  • 5 Burt's Bees Sensitive Facial Cleansing Towelettes with Cotton Extract for Sensitive Skin
    If you have sensitive skin and are looking for a cruelty-free find, these wipes softens with cotton extract, moisturize with rice extract and calm skin with aloe.
  • 6 Yes To Coconut Hydrate & Restore Cleansing Facial Wipes
    Hydrate and restore your damaged skin with these 98% natural wipes from Yes To Coconut.
  • 7 DERMA E Hydrating Facial Wipe
    Each of these freshly scented pre-moistened wipes are infused with Hyaluronic Acid that helps condition, soften and smooth skin, leaving it fresh and dewy.
  • 8 Honest Beauty Refreshingly Clean Makeup Remover Wipes
    Made without SLS, alcohol, parabens, PEGs, silicones, synthetic fragrances, or dyes, these wipes from Honest Beauty don't get any better.
  • 9 Lancer Skincare Makeup Removing Wipes
    These are the priciest wipes on our list, but for good reason. Remove face and eye makeup in one effective swipe and follow up with the famous "Lancer Method."
  • 10 La Fresh Eco-Beauty Waterproof Makeup Remover Travel Wipes
    These skin-loving, biodegradable wipes are free of parabens, sulfates, triclosan, dyes, pegs, artificial fragrances & animal byproducts.

