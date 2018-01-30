A makeup wipe is an essential part of your beauty routine. It’s a godsend for weekend mornings, post-workouts or as a quick and easy way to remove the day without much hassle.

And, though you might make an effort to ensure your makeup brands aren’t tested on animals and that your preferred mascara is cruelty-free, you might not think about the animal-friendly status of the makeup wipe you use to take it all off.

Though deciphering cruelty-free labeling on beauty products can be confusing, there’s an easy way to cut through the clutter: Look for CCIC’s Leaping Bunny or PETA’s bunny logo. An overwhelming number of brands are certified by with PETA and refuse to give into cruel testing methods in the name of beauty.

Just like lipsticks, bronzers and body wash, makeup wipes can be ethical and cruelty-free, too. The next time you’re looking to make a conscious makeup purchase, start with a cruelty-free makeup wipe you can feel good about.

Take a look at these 10 cruelty-free brands below: