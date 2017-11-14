These Were The Trendiest Baby Names In The Early '80s

Some names remain popular today (Matthew, James, Elizabeth and co.), but others have fallen out of fashion (shout-out to classics like Crystal and Tiffany). And the top names were favorites for many years. Jennifer stayed at No. 1 from 1970 to 1984; Michael, which has been on the top 10 list since 1943, was the leading choice for boys from 1961 to 1998.

Without further ado, here are the 35 most popular baby names in 1982: