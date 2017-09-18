PARENTING
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

We looked back at parents’ favorites in 1967.
While some 1967 favorites remain popular, others aren’t quite so widely used.

The most popular baby names in the U.S. generally remain the same from one year to the next, but interesting trends tend to emerge over longer periods of time.

Each year, the Social Security Administration releases the official list of the most popular baby names in the country, based on data from the previous year’s births. We decided to look back at the most popular names 50 years ago to see how parents’ choices of decades past compare to today’s trends.

While some names remain popular today (Michael, William, Elizabeth and co.), others have fallen more into obscurity (shout-out to Tammy, Dawn and Keith).

Without further ado, here are the 50 most popular baby names for boys and girls in 1967:

Girls

  1. Lisa
  2. Kimberly
  3. Michelle
  4. Mary
  5. Susan
  6. Karen
  7. Angela
  8. Tammy
  9. Melissa
  10. Jennifer
  11. Patricia
  12. Amy
  13. Elizabeth
  14. Christine
  15. Laura
  16. Julie
  17. Pamela
  18. Cynthia
  19. Donna
  20. Sandra
  21. Tina
  22. Deborah
  23. Kelly
  24. Lori
  25. Stephanie
  26. Linda
  27. Dawn
  28. Teresa
  29. Tracy
  30. Sharon
  31. Brenda
  32. Wendy
  33. Barbara
  34. Denise
  35. Cheryl
  36. Michele
  37. Nancy
  38. Debra
  39. Rebecca
  40. Kathleen
  41. Rhonda
  42. Maria
  43. Theresa
  44. Diane
  45. Paula
  46. Robin
  47. Carol
  48. Andrea
  49. Kim
  50. Jill

Boys

  1. Michael
  2. David
  3. James
  4. John
  5. Robert
  6. William
  7. Mark
  8. Richard
  9. Christopher
  10. Brian
  11. Timothy
  12. Thomas
  13. Jeffrey
  14. Steven
  15. Joseph
  16. Scott
  17. Kevin
  18. Paul
  19. Daniel
  20. Charles
  21. Anthony
  22. Kenneth
  23. Eric
  24. Ronald
  25. Gregory
  26. Stephen
  27. Donald
  28. Matthew
  29. Todd
  30. Patrick
  31. Edward
  32. Gary
  33. Douglas
  34. Keith
  35. Andrew
  36. George
  37. Rodney
  38. Larry
  39. Peter
  40. Troy
  41. Jerry
  42. Terry
  43. Dennis
  44. Sean
  45. Frank
  46. Craig
  47. Jeffery
  48. Raymond
  49. Randy
  50. Tony
