These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1920s

Thanks to the Social Security Administration, Americans can see which baby names were the most popular every year going back to 1880. The agency also tracks the hottest names from each decade.

Looking back to the 1920s, it’s clear the top names for little girls have changed over time, as the list contains choices like Betty, Mildred, Jean, Shirley and Barbara. Still some, like Elizabeth and Anna, have a little more staying power. And others, like Ruby and Alice, have gotten more popular again in recent years.

On the list of boys’ names, there are many more still-popular picks, such as James, William, Robert, Charles, John and Joseph. But of course, other names like Harold, Eugene and Howard have fallen down in the ranks.

Keep scrolling to see the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1920 to 1929.

Girls

Mary Dorothy Helen Betty Margaret Ruth Virginia Doris Mildred Frances Elizabeth Evelyn Anna Marie Alice Jean Shirley Barbara Irene Marjorie Florence Lois Martha Rose Lillian Louise Catherine Ruby Eleanor Patricia Gladys Annie Josephine Thelma Edna Norma Pauline Lucille Edith Gloria Ethel Phyllis Grace Hazel June Bernice Marion Dolores Rita Lorraine

Boys