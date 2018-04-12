These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In The 1980s

If you’re a child of the ’80s, chances are you knew a lot of Jessicas, Jennifers and Joshuas in school.

That’s because those were some of the most popular baby names in that decade. The Social Security Administration tracks these sorts of trends and keeps lists of the most popular names for every year and decade since the 1880s.

Looking back at the 1980s, there are lots of timeless names, particularly on the boys’ list ― hello, Michael, James and Matthew. But of course other names like Crystal and Tiffany aren’t quite as common for newborns today.

See for yourself: Here are the 50 most popular names for boys and girls born in the U.S. from 1980 to 1989.

Girls

Jessica Jennifer Amanda Ashley Sarah Stephanie Melissa Nicole Elizabeth Heather Tiffany Michelle Amber Megan Amy Rachel Kimberly Christina Lauren Crystal Brittany Rebecca Laura Danielle Emily Samantha Angela Erin Kelly Sara Lisa Katherine Andrea Jamie Mary Erica Courtney Kristen Shannon April Katie Lindsey Kristin Lindsay Christine Alicia Vanessa Maria Kathryn Allison

Boys