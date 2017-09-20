11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides The First Day Of Fall

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer is officially over.

To the chagrin of pumpkin spice-obsessives, Northeasterners will have a warmer-than-average weekend to accompany the first day of fall on Sept. 22. That’s why, despite our overwhelming eagerness to layer ourselves in leather jackets and chunky scarves, we’re instead focusing our pent-up, fall obsessions elsewhere.

Take a look at our current weekly obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.