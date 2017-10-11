HUFFPOST FINDS
11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Friday The 13th

Eat, drink and be scary 👻

By Brittany Nims

What could be more fitting than Friday the 13th falling in October? Not much, except, perhaps, a one-of-a-kind, slouchy-fitting sweater coat.

In addition to obsessing about what the heck we’re going to wear when Halloween rolls around in a couple of weeks, we’re obsessing over some wickedly perfect finds this week. Namely, we’re loving these cult-favorite vegan-leather bags, hand-dyed shibori bedding, and dual-purpose phone cases that satisfy our “Type A” personalities

Take a look at our current weekly obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Of A Kind's new Yucca Sweater Coat
    Of A Kind
    The colors! The texture! The print! We're swooning over this perfect outerwear for frosty fall and winter morning. 
  • 2 Old Navy's suede front-snap mini skirts
    Old Navy
    These Old Navy skirts are cute, stylish and easily paired with fall essentials like cardigans, turtlenecks and boxy sweaters. 
  • 3 Matt and Nat's vegan leather bags
    Matt and Nat
    I've been a fan of Matt and Nat's vegan leather goodies for a while now, and their fall 2017 collection doesn't disappoint.
  • 4 This hand-dyed shibori duvet bedding
    Etsy
    Shibori is the "it" textile art of the moment. This hand-dyed bedding is a beautiful addition to a minimalist-designed bedroom. 
  • 5 This incredibly practical (and stylish) phone case
    Madewell
    I love practical purchases. Better yet, I like practical products with dual purposes. This phone case is perfect for holding commuter cards and IDs (though I probably wouldn't recommend carrying your credit card on the back of your phone).
  • 6 Alex and Ani's new Harry Potter jewelry collection
    Alex and Ani
    This magical line is here just in time for Halloween. 
  • 7 Tarte's face-shaping palette that's 50% off at Sephora right
    Sephora
    Check it out this insane beauty deal while it lasts. 
  • 8 InStyler's new Glossie Ceramic Styling Brush
    InStyler
    Brush, straighten and smooth all with one tool.
  • 9 This grass-fed collagen supplement
    Amazon
    One of my colleagues swears by this stuff, saying her skin feels as smooth as a baby's skin. This particular powder is tasteless, colorless and mixes into any liquid (she likes to mix hers with her morning coffee).
  • 10 Curl Junkie's Repair Me! hair treatment
    Walmart
    This repairing treatment gives your hair a major dose of much-needed protein. It's especially good for chemically damaged, weak and brittle hair. But follow the bottle's direction closely -- leaving it on for too long can lead to the opposite effect. 
  • 11 AllModern's Blu Dot Sale
    AllModern
    Now through Oct. 29, you can get 20 percent off of Blu Dot ottomans, beds barstools, sofas and more at AllModern. That's a pretty sweet deal, if you ask us. 

