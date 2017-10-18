HUFFPOST FINDS
11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Finding The Perfect Halloween Costume

Trick or treat yo'self.

By Brittany Nims

With Halloween around the corner, we’re creeping calm and carrying on by combing through thousands of costume ideas for a spooktacular Oct. 31st look.

But, in addition to obsessing about what the heck we’re going to wear on Halloween night, we’re obsessing over some bootiful finds this week, like leggings with pockets, a miracle liquid patch spot treatment and Indigo pillows that are handcrafted in Mali. 

Take a look at our current weekly obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week

  • 1 These Lululemon leggings with pockets
    Lululemon
    They're REVOLUTIONARY. And, if the price tag is a bit out of your budget, don't fret. American Eagle has an on-sale version that's similar. 
  • 2 This "Goodbye Blemish" spot-clearing liquid patch from I Dew Care
    Urban Outfitters
    This lemon and tea tree liquid spot treatment dries into a removable patch that dries spots instantly. After one-to-two days I've noticed spots almost completely cleared. It's seriously a breakout-prone person's miracle treatment in a tube
  • 3 This Indigo lumbar pillow from The Citizenry
    The Citizenry
    Handcrafted in Mali, this pillow is made by a fair-trade workshop in Bamako. If you didn't love it already, it has a rose gold zipper detail, too. 
  • 4 This blush, faux leather trench that's 25% off
    Nordstrom
    The color, the length, the shape. What's not to love
  • 5 These platform oxfords
    Nordstrom
    Perfect for weekend wear and office style. 
  • 6 Everlane's high-waisted ankle skinnies
    Everlane
    Everlane's brand-new denim collection is one for the books. They're durable, keep their shape, and they're incredibly affordable at $68 a pair. 
  • 7 "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel
    Amazon
    I've read this book before, but I'm rereading it for a book club right now. It's post-apocalyptic storytelling contrasted with descriptive, lyrical writing. 
  • 8 Acure's "Brightening Facial Scrub" made with argan extra and chlorella
    Amazon
    Candidly, this scrub doesn't smell great, but it's truly amazing at brightening skin, removing impurities and washing away dead skin cells. It's a super fine scrub, so you really feel that your skin is stimulated after each use. 
  • 9 This adorable alpaca sweater from J.Crew Factory
    JCrew Factory
    Plus, it's on sale
  • 10 Commodity's "Gold" perfume scent
    Sephora
    This mood-lifting perfume smells like sandalwood, vanilla, amber and musk and is delectable enough to bathe in. Plus, the strong scent goes a long way, so even the travel size is sure to last you for a while. 
  • 11 These men's Chukka boots from Clarks
    Macys
    My S/O just snagged a pair of these perfect fall boots and he's hooked. They're light-weight, fashionable, comfortable and look good with any and everything. Better yet, they're on sale right now

