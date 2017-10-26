HUFFPOST FINDS
10/26/2017 11:40 am ET

11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Dodging Pennywise Look-Alikes

Witch better have my candy.

By Brittany Nims

Halloween is almost here, which means we’re mentally and physically preparing ourselves for all of the dodging we’ll be doing this weekend to evade the circus of Pennywise look-alikes roaming the streets. 

But, in addition to obsessing about finding the perfect last-minute Halloween costumes that’ll arrive by the weekend, we’re obsessing over some haunting finds this week, like deliciously comfortable platform ankle boots, horn-inspired earrings perfect for your DIY costume, and the perfect find for your Type A friend.

Take a look at our current weekly obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 These Ornella Chelsea platform suede boots by Clarks
    Clarks
    If you're looking for an all-day fall boot that'll give you some lift without uncomfortable heels, but these Clark boots are the answer. They're ridiculously comfortable, perfect to pair with jeans and skirts and feel slightly edgy with their platform design. Plus, the more you wear them, the more comfortable they get as they mold to your feet. 
  • 2 These Yari Hoops by Jules Smith
    Jules Smith
    These hoops are horn-inspired, and can be worn either backwards or forwards. Plus, they're plated in 14k gold, so they're good for sensitive earrings wearers. 
  • 3 This rose vanilla sorbet body scrub by Thesis Beauty
    Thesis Beauty
    It's vegan, it's organic, it's hypoallergenic, and it's made in the U.S. This exfoliating and moisturizing body scrub looks, feels and smells amazing. Make bath time indulgent again
  • 4 These leather mules by Soludos
    ShopBop
    These block-heeled loafers are the perfect fall shoe. Pair them with jeans, skirts, dresses and more. Plus, you can snag free shipping on them now, too. 
  • 5 This mug that tells it like it is
    Amazon
    TBH, who doesn't need this first thing on a Monday morning? 
  • 6 These Stevie high-waisted jeans by Frank and Oak
    Frank and Oak
    The raw-edge design of these jeans gives them a vintage look, while the high-waisted design gives them a flattering wear. (P.S. They're $50 off now, too).
  • 7 This cold and flu blend tea that'll encourage you to feel better
    Amazon
    It's the time of year when everyone is getting sick. Stock up now on cold season essentials, and you'll feel better in the long run. Plus, its cheeky packaging also makes it a great gift for friends.  
  • 8 This travel wallet by Ted Baker
    ASOS
    If you're ridiculously Type A, you'll love this ultra-organized travel wallet. It has multiple cash and card compartments, as well as a space to store your passport and other essential travel docs. 
  • 9 The Hysteria socks by Happy Socks
    Happy Socks
    We can't stop talking about how adorable these socks are. Honestly, they're more art than sock, not that we're complaining. Upgrade any outfit with the striking patterns of this collection. 
  • 10 The new City Collection of DTLA iPhone cases
    Casetify
    These sleek, indestructible phone cases are "designed for those that thrive in concrete jungles." It's made with military grade protection. Plus, it's a phone that compliments your aesthetic, rather than takes away from it. 
  • 11 This Citrine Face Cleanser by Skinerals
    Amazon
    This brand's motto is simple: Minerals over chemicals. They focus on using organic ingredients whenever possible, and donate a portion of every bottle sold to skin cancer research.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
