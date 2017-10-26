11 Things We're Obsessed With This Week, Besides Dodging Pennywise Look-Alikes

Halloween is almost here, which means we’re mentally and physically preparing ourselves for all of the dodging we’ll be doing this weekend to evade the circus of Pennywise look-alikes roaming the streets.
But, in addition to obsessing about finding the perfect last-minute Halloween costumes that’ll arrive by the weekend, we’re obsessing over some haunting finds this week, like deliciously comfortable platform ankle boots, horn-inspired earrings perfect for your DIY costume, and the perfect find for your Type A friend.
Take a look at our current weekly obsessions below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS