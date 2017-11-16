Thirsty Trump's Desperate Dash For Water Has Everyone Crying With Laughter

President Donald Trump once mocked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for needing a drink of water during a televised speech.
On Wednesday, the tables were turned when Trump himself had an awkward moment of his own involving an ill-timed water break during a televised speech... and it quickly made waves on social media as well as late-night TV.
Here’s “Late Show” host ― and frequent Trump nemesis ― Stephen Colbert:
“The Daily Show” also had some fun at the president’s expense:
On Twitter, the well of jokes never ran dry:
And of course Rubio also made a splash:
