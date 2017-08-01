Are Salt Lamps Worth It? For $9, We Think So

A Himalayan Salt Lamp is said to have many benefits.
Beyond being an uber trendy addition to your end table, its soft glow can help make bedtime a breeze. Some have claimed improved allergy symptoms and boosts to their moods and energy levels.
With all the benefits of this natural piece of home decor, it’s hard to believe it’s a $9 Amazon find.
If you’re unfamiliar with salt lamps, they’re funky yet beautiful table lamps made with natural crystal stones from the Himalayan Mountains and feature a calming amber color when lit. (We’ll take 10, please.)
Whether you’re looking for a unique room accent, better mood lighting, or testing out a mood booster, this Himalayan Salt lamp by Manhattan Comfort will check something off of your next home-buy list.
