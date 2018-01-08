ARTS & CULTURE
This Artist Gives Renaissance-Style Sculptures A Goofy Modern Twist

She's been waiting 500 years to pick that nose.

By Andy McDonald

There’s something about combining the traditional, uptight look of the Renaissance period with modern-day behavior that excites Barcelona-based artist Gerard Mas.

His resulting creations mix the ancient art of sculpting with satirical elements of contemporary pop art.

“I thought about the millions of attitudes and situations that old artworks couldn’t capture, because they were simply inappropriate for a lady in the 15th century,” Mas told Vice.

Mas added that “inappropriate” behavior himself.

Check out some of the examples below, and visit Mas’ site to see more of his inventive artwork.

