High School Basketball Player Pulls Off Jaw-Dropping Solo Alley-Oop

Ever seen a one-man alley-oop in a real basketball game?

Take your chance now, because this one is spectacular.

Tyler Williams of Modesto Christian High School provided the over-the-top highlight during the NorCal Sports TV senior all-star game on Sunday in Livermore.

Williams faked past his opponent, scooped the ball at the backboard, caught it with one hand and dunked it through.

What did I just witness pic.twitter.com/g1ZrHMmy02 — Mac Man (@aaron_macman) April 2, 2018

“The crowd had gone dead, probably from seeing the same old thing,” Williams told the Modesto Bee. “I had to spice it up a little bit ... get everyone going.”

It got outlets such as ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Yahoo and Bleacher Report going as well.

And he got a nice shoutout from Modesto Christian.