This Cheese-Stuffed PBR Pizza Burger Is A Meaty Masterpiece

It’s pretty much every day we see wild dishes come through the metaphorical gates of FOODBEAST, but this one just might take the cake.

To celebrate National Pizza Month and our love for Pabst Blue Ribbon, we had our friend Cari a.k.a. Fatgirl Hedonist come up with the craziest pizza recipe she could think of. Needless to say, she delivered.

This meat party on a plate starts with some refreshing Pabst Blue Ribbon – because all good things do – and spicy Italian sausage. The sausages are braised gracefully in beer for about 15 minutes until cooked and juicy. If you’re human, you’ll want to scarf these babies down the second they’re done, but restrain yourselves – good things come to those who wait.

Things escalate quickly once you start cooking the mozzarella-stuffed burgers and topping them with even more mozzarella and some pepperoni. But then things take a twist for the insane – in the best way possible – when you whip out your leftover pizza and turn the slices into BUNS.

Holy. Shit.

Try not to have a heart attack from pure shock and awe once you assemble the burgers and garnish with fresh tomatoes and basil.

If you’re not hungry or feeling propelled to head to your nearest supermarket to gather these ingredients and make this ish for yourself, we don’t know you.

Happy National Pizza Month, friend. Be sure to celebrate in style by tagging all your pics with #inpizzawecrush.

Estimated prep time: 15 minutes

Estimated cook time: 30-35 minutes

Estimated total time: 45-50 minutes

Ingredients:

4 slices pizza, preferably cheese (like from Papa Johns or Dominos)

1 lb ground chuck (80/20) divided into two balls

6 slices mozzarella cheese

6 slices pepperoni

6 fresh basil leaves, minced

1 roma tomato, thinly sliced

1 can PBR

½ yellow onion, slice

2 spicy Italian sausages

Step 1

In a non-stick skillet, place your two sausages over medium high and brown them on all sides. Once browned, remove from the heat, slice them in half lengthwise without fully separating, then set aside. Increase the heat to high, throw the onions into the same skillet, and sauté until soft.

Step 2

Add one can of PBR to onions, pinch of salt, and place the sausages back into the skillet and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover the skillet and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 15 minutes.

Step 3

While the sausages are being braised in the beer, heat a cast iron griddle or similar pan over medium heat until warm. While the griddle warms up, grab a slice of mozzarella and fold it over twice until you have four small squares. Grab one of your balls of meat and – using your thumb – make an indentation in the meat to place the cheese in. Gently cover all of the cheese with the meat making sure there are no holes where the cheese can seep out, and form it into a burger patty. Evenly sprinkle salt and pepper over the top of the patty. Repeat this same process for the other ball of ground beef.

Step 4

Place the patties on the griddle, seasoned side down. Using a large, sturdy metal spatula, gently press down on the patties. Evenly season the uncooked side of meat with salt and pepper. While the burgers are cooking, grab your four slices of pizza and cut a four inch-ish circle out of them. If you have a large biscuit cutter, you can use one of those. These will be your burger buns.

Step 5

After three minutes, you should see the edges of your burger have turned brown and crisp. Once you see that, gently slide a spatula under the burger and flip it over. Put two slices of mozzarella cheese on top of each burger as well as 3 pepperoni slices and cook for one more minute.

Step 6

Once the burger is fully cooked, it’s time to assemble. Place the burgers over your cut out pizza slices. Then, pile an Italian sausage on top of each burger, some cooked onions, tomato slices and lastly some minced basil. Enjoy!

By Analiese Trimber