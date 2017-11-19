This Christmas is going to be Rainbow Brite!

The Holidays are a big deal for companies like Hallmark. But, as a powerhouse in the industry, they do so much more than just create awesome greeting cards! They release special keepsake ornaments, toys, - and countless other products specifically designed to bring joy and happiness to people all over the world. This year however, is going to be a lot more merry thanks to some special releases surrounding their beloved Rainbow Brite property.

HALLMARK, INC

In addition to a brand new keepsake ornament featuring Rainbow and her magnificent horse, Sarlite, Hallmark is also releasing a collectible pop-style Tickled Pink ornament exclusively through K-Mart stores. It’s been a big year for the pastel painted pretty as the ornament joins a 16” doll, a brand new book “Tickled Pink and the No Giggle Zone” and a plush of her very own sprite, Dee-Lite. The doll is the third in a line that includes an 18” Rainbow Brite released in 2015 and an 18” Stormy released last year.

In addition to the Tickled Pink doll, Hallmark has released another character in their wildly popular itty bitty® series, LaLa Orange. An online exclusive, LaLa is the sixth of the seven original color kids, leaving only Canary Yellow left to complete the series. Priced at just $6.95 she’s the perfect stocking-stuffer for any Rainbow Brite fan.

Beyond the cute and cuddly of the Rainbow Land, Hallmark Labs has also brought Rainbow Brite into the digital age with an animated sticker pack exclusively for ISO devices. Free for a limited time, the original pack includes six stickers that will soon be expanding to twelve.

HALLMARK, INC

As bright and colorful as these products are, (and they are!) they’ve been out-sparkled by the release of something Rainbow Brite fans have been waiting for since the end of the VHS era - the complete animated series on DVD. Yes, you read the right – after decades of having to import discs from countries like Australia, England, Italy, France, Mexico, and Germany – the beloved animated classic is finally officially available in the US.

HALLMARK, INC

The two-disc set includes all 13 episodes of the original series and is currently available online through Hallmark’s website for only $9.95. Though there are no special features, the disc are region free and the episodes do include closed captioning for the hearing impaired. For the most part, the discs, are enjoyable – with one small exception, the original opening is missing. It’s been replaced by the end of the Kideo promo that aired before the series in the 1980s. That being said however, it’s a small price to play to finally be able to purchase the series here in the states.

With the success of the line continuing to shine, hopefully Hallmark will release more products from Rainbow Brite, including more dolls, more books, and hopefully more DVDs. Fore more information and / or to keep up with all the latest Rainbow Brite news please visit: https://www.hallmark.com/shop-rainbow-brite