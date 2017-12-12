This Is The No. 1 Holiday Entertaining Trend, According To Etsy

Nothing says “festive” like a dark, moody tablescape...said no one ever. Until of course, holiday 2017 rolled around.

Fresh, un-cheesy and delightfully inclusive, we think the vibe is also just plain old gawwwgeous. Take a peek at a few of our favorite Pinterest visuals below.

JUNEBUG WEDDINGS/PINTEREST

BLACK DETAILS

Golden pear place cards are beautiful. But black pear place cards pack twice the drama. (Bonus points for matching candlesticks.)

JUNEBUG WEDDINGS/PINTEREST

MODERN MIXES

Matte black tableware + antique brass candleholders = moody holiday 2017 perfection.

JUNEBUG WEDDINGS/PINTEREST

DECONSTRUCTED LINENS

Oh, yes. Give us all the romantically rumpled table runners (and windswept-looking blooms.)

BLOGLOVIN/PINTEREST

UNDERSTATED FLORALS

It’s all about keeping it simple, folks. (Think: evergreen bud vases and pitchers of wildflowers in lieu of stuffy arrangements.)

LOVELYLIFE/PINTEREST

REPURPOSED RUNNERS

Who knew a dead holly berry branch could make such a gorgeous table runner? Swoon.