This Is The No. 1 Holiday Entertaining Trend, According To Etsy

12/12/2017 05:26 pm ET

Nothing says “festive” like a dark, moody tablescape...said no one ever. Until of course, holiday 2017 rolled around. 

That’s right, according to Etsy’s Holiday Trends Report (which analyzes search data across the platform), tables this season are ditching their tartan napkins for brooding, shadowy, wintery glamour. With the popularity of all things matte black and Scandinavian-influenced this year, it’s not actually all that surprising. 

Fresh, un-cheesy and delightfully inclusive, we think the vibe is also just plain old gawwwgeous. Take a peek at a few of our favorite Pinterest visuals below. 

JUNEBUG WEDDINGS/PINTEREST

BLACK DETAILS

Golden pear place cards are beautiful. But black pear place cards pack twice the drama. (Bonus points for matching candlesticks.) 

JUNEBUG WEDDINGS/PINTEREST

MODERN MIXES

Matte black tableware + antique brass candleholders = moody holiday 2017 perfection. 

JUNEBUG WEDDINGS/PINTEREST

DECONSTRUCTED LINENS

Oh, yes. Give us all the romantically rumpled table runners (and windswept-looking blooms.)

BLOGLOVIN/PINTEREST

UNDERSTATED FLORALS

It’s all about keeping it simple, folks. (Think: evergreen bud vases and pitchers of wildflowers in lieu of stuffy arrangements.)

LOVELYLIFE/PINTEREST

REPURPOSED RUNNERS

Who knew a dead holly berry branch could make such a gorgeous table runner? Swoon. 

MORE:

