This Is The Pizza Pretzel Recipe You Need In Your Life

To continue our celebration of National Pizza Month, we head to the Nation’s Capital to enlist the help of fellow pizza-loving foodie, Justin Schuble a.k.a. DC Food Porn. For this National Pizza Month recipe, we’ve reimagined the traditional taste of a pizza — and turned it into a giant pretzel. Because if there’s anything better than a giant pretzel, it’s a giant pizza pretzel with mini pepperonis plastered all over it.

This buttery, crispy play on pizza is perfect for those cold October nights. Thankfully, DC Food Porn and Pabst Blue Ribbon have hooked us up with this super simple giant pepperoni pizza pretzel and PBR Ranch dip recipe that will give you some time to chill out and sip on a cold one.

Since October is National Pizza Month, this freshly baked pretzel pie will help you celebrate. In doing so, you should also showcase your unadulterated love for everything pizza and PBR by posting your pizza-based creations on social media and hashtagging “#InPizzaWeCrush.”

DC Food Porn is already way ahead of the game, so take notes and be sure to have plenty of pepperoni pretzel pizzas, PBR infused-ranch dipping sauce and – of course – ice cold PBRs on deck.

Here’s what you’ll need to get started.

Estimated prep time: 15 minutes

Estimated cook time: 20-25 minutes

Estimated total time: 35-40 minutes

Ingredients:

For the pretzel

16 ounces store-bought pizza dough

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 cup parmesan cheese, shredded

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups mini pepperonis

1 jar tomato sauce

For the PBR ranch dip

16 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup PBR

1 package Ranch dressing seasoning mix

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Slightly flour a cutting board. Roll the pizza dough into a long rope. Stuff with parmesan and mozzarella. Pinch edges to contain the cheese.

Step 2

Fold dough into a pretzel shape (bring ends together, twist around once, bring ends down into pretzel shape) and transfer to baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush with egg wash, and top with generous amounts of parmesan, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Bake for ~20 minutes at 400F (or until cheese is melted and pretzel is golden brown).

Step 3

While pretzel is baking, prepare PBR ranch dip. Beat the cream cheese, beer and seasoning mix in a large bowl. Add shredded cheddar cheese and stir until evenly combined. Microwave for 30 seconds and stir. Repeat this process until cheddar cheese is melted, and mixture is fully softened.

Step 4

Serve pretzel with tomato sauce and PBR ranch dip!

By Evan Lancaster