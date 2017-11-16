This Is What Happens When An 'SNL' Writer Explores History's Power Couples

You might think the concept of the “power couple” is a relatively new idea borne from Hollywood, but the truth is, it didn’t start with Brangelina or Kimye. Power couples have been around for centuries.

“SNL” writer Sudi Green and “Las Culturistas” podcast host Matt Rogers explore history’s most influential power couples in this web series produced by Above Average.

Check out some of the series’ episodes below.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were power-coupling years before we knew who they were.

Cleopatra and Julius Ceasar might’ve been the first power couple on the global scale.