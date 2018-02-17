ENTERTAINMENT
02/17/2018 07:56 am ET

This Is Why You Don't Ask Jamie Foxx About Katie Holmes

The actor made his move at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

By Ron Dicker

Actors Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are presumably a couple.

Foxx presumably doesn’t like to be asked about Holmes.

How do we know this?

Watch this exchange on Friday between Foxx and ESPN’s Michael Smith before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles. Smith’s question was referring to images that circulated of the couple outside a gym on Valentine’s Day, with Foxx holding a basketball.

At least the “Django Unchained” star left with a smile.

Smith commented on the encounter later on Twitter.

h/t For The Win

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Stylish Katie Holmes
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Basketball Katie Holmes Jamie Foxx
This Is Why You Don't Ask Jamie Foxx About Katie Holmes

CONVERSATIONS