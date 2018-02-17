This Is Why You Don't Ask Jamie Foxx About Katie Holmes

Foxx presumably doesn’t like to be asked about Holmes.

How do we know this?

Watch this exchange on Friday between Foxx and ESPN’s Michael Smith before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles. Smith’s question was referring to images that circulated of the couple outside a gym on Valentine’s Day, with Foxx holding a basketball.

don’t ask jamie about katie, fam pic.twitter.com/E8hfdiBtGj — KEITHFUJIMOTO (@oakleyandallen) February 16, 2018

At least the “Django Unchained” star left with a smile.

Smith commented on the encounter later on Twitter.