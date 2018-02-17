This Is Why You Don't Ask Jamie Foxx About Katie Holmes

Actors Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are presumably a couple.
Foxx presumably doesn’t like to be asked about Holmes.
How do we know this?
Watch this exchange on Friday between Foxx and ESPN’s Michael Smith before the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles. Smith’s question was referring to images that circulated of the couple outside a gym on Valentine’s Day, with Foxx holding a basketball.
At least the “Django Unchained” star left with a smile.
Smith commented on the encounter later on Twitter.
