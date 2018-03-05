This May Be The Last Photo Post About The Last Male Northern White Rhino

With news that the last male northern white rhino, Sudan, is gravely ill and may face euthanasia where he is being guarded in Kenya, it seemed like a good time to remember Sudan and those who kept him safe all these years. If he dies, it may mean extinction for his species.
Sudan, one of three remaining northern white rhinos in the entire world, has been closely guarded at Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy since 2009, along with two female rhinos. Photos over the years show the affection shown by his keepers and armed guards who take care of these magnificent creatures.
See photos below of Sudan’s life as one of the last northern white rhinos.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Humans Have Driven These 12 Animals To Extinction In The Past 10 Years